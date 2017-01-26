2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE 22 inch Revere Alloys Panoramic Roof Satellite Navigation Reversing Camera Stunning Example

car description

John Holland Winner of Dealer's Dealer of the Year at the National Car Dealer Awards 2014/15 is excited to offer for sale this stunning Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto. Finished in Corris Grey with a Santorini Black Contrast Roof, Almond Leather Upholstery and Piano Black Interior Inlays. This beautiful example comes with a huge specification to include, 22" Gloss Black Revere Alloy Wheels with Red Brembo Brake Calipers, Sliding Glass Panoramic Roof, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Reversing Camera, Multi Function Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, DAB Radio, ipod Connection, Dual Climate Control, Heated Electric Front Seats with Drivers and Passenger Memory, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Rear Seats, Electric Steering Colum, Electric Folding Mirrors, Keyless Start, Heated Screen, Privacy Glass, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet.