2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto, 21inch Wheels, Side Steps, Navigation, Bluetooth, Reversing Camera, Cruise Control, DAB Radio, ipod Connection, Dual Climate Control, Heated Electric Front Seats

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this stunning Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto. Finished in Barolo Black with Black Leather Upholstery and Aluminium Mesh Interior Inlays. This beautiful example comes with a great specification to include, 21inch Wheels, Side Steps, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Reversing Camera, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, DAB Radio, ipod Connection, Dual Climate Control, Heated Electric Front Seats with Drivers and Passenger Memory, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Rear Seats, Electric Steering Colum, Electric Folding Mirrors, Keyless Start, Heated Screen, Privacy Glass, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights. The car also has a full service history done on 21/10/14 at 10811miles, 26/10/15 at 24936miles and 17/01/17 at 40423miles.Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand p