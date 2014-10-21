2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto, 21inch Wheels, Side Steps, Navigation, Bluetooth, Reversing Camera, Cruise Control, DAB Radio, ipod Connection, Dual Climate Control, Heated Electric Front Seats

Sheffield £44,900 44900.00GBP
Sheffield,
South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this stunning Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto. Finished in Barolo Black with Black Leather Upholstery and Aluminium Mesh Interior Inlays. This beautiful example comes with a great specification to include, 21inch Wheels, Side Steps, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Reversing Camera, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, DAB Radio, ipod Connection, Dual Climate Control, Heated Electric Front Seats with Drivers and Passenger Memory, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Rear Seats, Electric Steering Colum, Electric Folding Mirrors, Keyless Start, Heated Screen, Privacy Glass, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights. The car also has a full service history done on 21/10/14 at 10811miles, 26/10/15 at 24936miles and 17/01/17 at 40423miles.Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand p
2013 land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 hse 5-door automatic 21inch wheel side-steps sat-nav bluetooth reversing camera cruise-control dab radio ipod connection dual climate control heated electric-seats black black-leather fsh leather parking-sensor privacy-glass xenon hands-free mp3 black-interior 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover l405 dark-interior
