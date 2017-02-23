loading Loading please wait....
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Black Edition 5dr Auto, 20 Inch 5 Spoke Alloys, Side Steps, Sat Nav, Reversing Camera, Bluetooth, DAB, Harmon Kardon Logic 7, Heated Electric Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Keyless, Stunning

Sheffield £34,900 34900.00GBP

Sheffield, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£34,900
John Holland Winner of Dealer's Dealer of the Year at the National Car Dealer Awards 2014/15 is delighted to offer for sale this Outstanding Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Black Edition. This Superb example is presented in the best colour combination of Santorini Black Metallic with complimenting Ivory Leather Upholstery and finished with Piano Black Interior Inlays. This stunning example comes with a huge specification to include 20" 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Side Steps, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Reversing Camera, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, DAB Radio with iPod Connection and Harmon Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound, Digital TV, Heated Electric Front Seats with Drivers Memory, Heated Rear Seats, Keyless Entry and Start, Electric Folding Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Headlamp Wash, Heated Screen, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights plus much more. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland was established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collect

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8561
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    27452 mi
