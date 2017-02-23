2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Black Edition 5dr Auto, 20 Inch 5 Spoke Alloys, Side Steps, Sat Nav, Reversing Camera, Bluetooth, DAB, Harmon Kardon Logic 7, Heated Electric Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Keyless, Stunning

Sheffield £34,900 34900.00GBP
Sheffield,
South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
John Holland Winner of Dealer's Dealer of the Year at the National Car Dealer Awards 2014/15 is delighted to offer for sale this Outstanding Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Black Edition. This Superb example is presented in the best colour combination of Santorini Black Metallic with complimenting Ivory Leather Upholstery and finished with Piano Black Interior Inlays. This stunning example comes with a huge specification to include 20" 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Side Steps, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Reversing Camera, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, DAB Radio with iPod Connection and Harmon Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound, Digital TV, Heated Electric Front Seats with Drivers Memory, Heated Rear Seats, Keyless Entry and Start, Electric Folding Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Headlamp Wash, Heated Screen, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights plus much more. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland was established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collect
2013 land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 hse black edition 5-door automatic 20 inch 5 spoke alloy-wheels side-steps sat-nav reversing camera bluetooth dab harmon-kardon logic 7 heated electric-seats rear seat keyless cruise-control ipod leather metallic parking-sensor privacy-glass television xenon hands-free mp3 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover l405
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...