2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Black Edition 5dr Auto, Autobiography Exterior Styling, 20 Inch Alloys, Sat Nav, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Harmon Kardon Logic 7, Digital TV, Heated Electric Seats

John Holland Winner of Dealer's Dealer of the Year at the National Car Dealer Awards 2014/15 is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Black Edition. This outstanding example is presented in Santorini Black Metallic with complimenting Ebony Leather Upholstery and finished with Piano Black Interior Inlays. This stunning example comes with a huge specification to include Autobiography Exterior Styling Kit, 20" Diamond Faced 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Reversing Camera, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, DAB Radio with iPod Connection and Harmon Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound, Digital TV, Heated Electric Front Seats with Drivers Memory, Heated Rear Seats, Keyless Entry and Start, Electric Folding Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Rear Spoiler, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Headlamp Wash, Heated Screen, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights plus much more. This beautiful vehicle also benefits from a Full Service history completed by Lookers Land Rover in London on 26/03/14 at 10552 Miles, 06/05/15 at 18206 Miles,