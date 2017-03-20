loading Loading please wait....
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Sdv6 Autobiography Dynamic

Bradford POA 0GBP

Bradford, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

POA
1 PREVIOUS OWNER, FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, MASSIVE SPEC INCLUDES, 7 SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, SURROUND CAMERAS, SOFT CLOSING DOORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, MERIDIAN SOUND AUDIO, COOLER BOX, FULL BLACK AND RED LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED AND COOLED ELECTRIC SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, TOUCH SCREEN SAT NAV, XENONS, AMBIENT LIGHTING, FIXED SIDE STEPS, RED BREMBO BRAKES, REVERSE CAMERA, ELECTRIC DEPLOYABLE TOWBAR, BLIND SPORT MONITORING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, PART ASSIT, ELECTRIC TAILGATE, YOU WILL NOT FIND A BETTER SPEC....

  • Ad ID
    9022
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
Range Rover Sport for sale

