Bradford POA 0GBP
Bradford,
West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
1 PREVIOUS OWNER, FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, MASSIVE SPEC INCLUDES, 7 SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, SURROUND CAMERAS, SOFT CLOSING DOORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, MERIDIAN SOUND AUDIO, COOLER BOX, FULL BLACK AND RED LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED AND COOLED ELECTRIC SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, TOUCH SCREEN SAT NAV, XENONS, AMBIENT LIGHTING, FIXED SIDE STEPS, RED BREMBO BRAKES, REVERSE CAMERA, ELECTRIC DEPLOYABLE TOWBAR, BLIND SPORT MONITORING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, PART ASSIT, ELECTRIC TAILGATE, YOU WILL NOT FIND A BETTER SPEC....
2013 land-rover range-rover sport sdv6 autobiography dynamic cruise-control heated-seats red-leather sat-nav side-steps sunroof tow-bar xenon leather red-interior 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover l405
