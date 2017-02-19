2014(14) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Auto

car description

Finished in fully colour coded Corris grey metallic with full Ivory Oxford leather interior. OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR On/off road pack to include Terrain Response 2, Twin speed transfer box, dynamic Response, torque vectoring, dynamic programme and all terrain progress control. Meridian Signature Reference sound system with 23 speakers Land Rover service plan Deployable side steps 22” five split spoke alloy wheels in technical satin grey Sliding panoramic glass roof Soft close doors Auto dimming exterior mirrors Heated steering wheel Centre console cooler Privacy glass Santorini black contrast roof Ebony Morzine headlining Grand black veneer interior trim Autobiography colour coding Tracking system Extra-large washer bottle Full size spare wheel STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity Front and rear parking assistance with reversing camera USB connectivity DAB radio Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with LED signature front lighting Heated front screen Voice control Adaptive air suspension Electric folding exterior mirrors Cruise control Electric adjustable seats with memory This stunning car is offered with an incredible £18k worth of