2014(14) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic Auto

£43,995 43995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in Scotia grey metallic with full Lunar grey leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR 21” Five split spoke Diamond turned alloy wheels Grand black lacquer interior trim Meridian 825W premium sound system 60:40 split rear seats with through load Adaptive headlights Front and rear mud flaps STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Gloss black grill and side vents, front fog light surrounds and tailgate finisher Bluetooth connectivity Front and rear parking assist with revering camera DAB radio Power operated tailgate USB audio interface Electric adjustment seats with memory Torque vectoring Electric folding and heated exterior mirrors with approach lamps Terrain Response 2 Heated seats Adaptive air suspension Electric adjustable steering column Illumined aluminium tread plates Heated rear seats Tyre pressure monitoring system Heated front screen This stunning HSE Dynamic is offered in exceptional condition and has covered only 53800 miles covered by its 1 private owner. Car comes complete with a Land Rover main dealer service history.
2014 14 land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 hse dynamic automatic alloy-wheels bluetooth heated-seats leather metallic sat-nav hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...