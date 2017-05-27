2014(14) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic Auto

car description

Finished in Scotia grey metallic with full Lunar grey leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR 21” Five split spoke Diamond turned alloy wheels Grand black lacquer interior trim Meridian 825W premium sound system 60:40 split rear seats with through load Adaptive headlights Front and rear mud flaps STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Gloss black grill and side vents, front fog light surrounds and tailgate finisher Bluetooth connectivity Front and rear parking assist with revering camera DAB radio Power operated tailgate USB audio interface Electric adjustment seats with memory Torque vectoring Electric folding and heated exterior mirrors with approach lamps Terrain Response 2 Heated seats Adaptive air suspension Electric adjustable steering column Illumined aluminium tread plates Heated rear seats Tyre pressure monitoring system Heated front screen This stunning HSE Dynamic is offered in exceptional condition and has covered only 53800 miles covered by its 1 private owner. Car comes complete with a Land Rover main dealer service history.