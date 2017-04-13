2014(14) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography Dynamic Auto [7 Seat]

£59,995 59995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in Indus silver metallic with full Ebony Oxford premium leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Sliding panoramic roof 21" Five split spoke gloss black alloy wheels Deployable side steps Third row seating Electric deployable tow bar Grand black lacquer interior trim Privacy glass Contrast Santorini black roof Front and rear mud flaps Gloss black roof rails Black Range Rover lettering Blind spot assist Auto dimming exterior mirrors STANDARD FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY 20” red brake calipers Auto high beam assist Front centre cooler compartment Seats with Autobiography pattern 18 way adjustable seats Heated and cooled climate seats Meridian premium 825w sound system Heated steering wheel Adaptive cruise control Configurable mood lighting Three zone climate control STANDARD FEATURES HDD touch screen satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity DAB radio USB audio connectivity Heated windscreen Reversing camera Front and rear parking assistance Adaptive air suspension Voice control Heated rear seats Electric folding exterior mirrors Electric adjustable memory seats This stunning V8 diesel Sport is offered in excellent condition with 35300 miles. Car co
2014 14 land-rover range-rover sport 4400cc sdv8 autobiography dynamic automatic 7-seater alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control diesel heated-windscreen leather metallic privacy-glass sat-nav side-steps tow-bar v8 hands-free 4wd estate suv luxury british range rover
