2014(14) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography Dynamic Auto

£55,995 55995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in fully colour coded Loire blue metallic with full Ivory Oxford premium leather interior. OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Sliding Panoramic sunroof 22” Five split spoke alloy wheels in Graphite Privacy glass Lane departure warning system Traffic sign recognition Extended colour coding Auto dimming exterior mirrors Blind spot monitoring Running boards Adaptive Bi Xenon headlights Land Rover rubber boot matt Mud flaps Additional extra large windscreen washer bottle Body side mouldings STANDARD FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY 20” red brake calipers Front centre cooler compartment Seats with Autobiography pattern 18 way adjustable seats Heated and cooled climate seats Meridian premium 825w sound system Heated steering wheel Alston headlining Adaptive cruise control Configurable mood lighting Three zone climate control STANDARD FEATURES HDD touch screen satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity DAB radio USB audio connectivity Heated windscreen Reversing camera Front and rear parking assistance Adaptive air suspension Voice control Heated rear seats Electric folding exterior mirrors Electric adjustable memory seats Auto dimming rear view mirror This stunning 334
2014 14 land-rover range-rover sport 4400cc sdv8 autobiography dynamic automatic alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control diesel heated-windscreen leather metallic privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof v8 xenon hands-free 4wd estate suv luxury british range rover
