2014(63) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Auto

Finished in fully colour coded Fuji white with full Ebony black Oxford leather interior. OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Factory rear seat entertainment to include rear monitors, DVD playback, remote control and 2x wireless headphones. Meridian Signature Reference sound System (1700W) with 23 speakers Sliding panoramic sunroof 22” Five split spoke Gloss black alloy wheels Soft close doors Full Autobiography extended colour coding Red brake calipers Running boards Front centre cooler compartment Configurable mood lighting Contrast Santorini black roof Privacy glass Front mud flaps 60/40 split folding rear seats with through load Dark grey Oak veneer interior trim STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity Front and rear parking assist with revering camera DAB radio Power operated tailgate USB audio interface Electric adjustable seats with memory Heated seats Adaptive air suspension Cruise control Heated rear seats Tyre pressure monitoring system Heated front screen Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with LED front lighting Electric folding exterior mirrors This stunning Range Rover Sport has a huge optional specification, its offered in exceptiona