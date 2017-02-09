2014(64) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 Autobiography Overfinch Auto

£79,995 79995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in fully colour coded Santorini black metallic, full Ebony black, Lunar and Cirrus Oxford premium leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Full bespoke Overfinch bodystyling to include exclusive Carbon Fibre bumpers and spoiler, LED daytime running lights and black Overfinch front and rear branding. 23” unique Overfinch Zeus Diamond turned alloy wheels Deployable side steps Three tone leather interior Privacy glass Sliding Panoramic sunroof STANDARD FEATURES Meridian 825w premium surround sound system HDD touch screem satellite navigation Heated and cooled climate seats Bluetooth connectivity Heated steering wheel Adaptive cruise control Centre console cool box Configurable mood lighting Reversing camera Power operated boot Terrain response 2 Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with signature LED front lighting This stunning Overfinch is offered in first class condition with only 22700 miles covered. Car comes complete with a service history and Land Rovers manufacturer warranty until October 2017. The perfect alternative to a Kahn, Mansory, Urban, Revere or Onyx models.
2014 64 land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 autobiography overfinch automatic alloy-wheels bluetooth carbon cruise-control leather metallic privacy-glass sat-nav side-steps sunroof warranty xenon footballer hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
