2014(64) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

£57,995 57995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in fully colour coded Fuji white with full Ebony and Cirrus Oxford premium leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR 23” Kahn RS600 satin black alloy wheels Stealth Pack including Black high gloss Dynamic Grille, Bonnet and side vents. Black Range Rover Lettering to bonnet and boot Land Rover 5 year free service plan Opening panoramic glass sunroof Fixed side steps Santorini black contrast roof Privacy glass Homelink 60/40 folding rear seats with through load facility Extended colour coding Heated steering wheel Ambient interior mood lighting 20” Red Brembo brake calipers Grand black lacquer interior trim Rubber floor mats Extra large additional washer bottle STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity USB connectivity Front and rear parking assistance with reversing camera Heated front screen DAB radio Heated seats Voice control CD changer Heated rear seats Adaptive air suspension Auto boot lid Electric adjustable seats Cruise control Heated rear seats This stunning car is offered in exceptional condition throughout and has covered 20900 miles. Car comes complete with Land Rovers 5 year free service plan until September 2019
2014 64 land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 hse 5-door automatic alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats leather privacy-glass sat-nav side-steps sunroof warranty hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
