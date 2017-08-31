2014(64) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Auto

car description

Finished in fully colour coded Corris grey metallic with full Ebony black Oxford leather interior. OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Bespoke Tank exterior bodystyling to include rear bumper, front bumper with LED daytime running lights and fog lights, rear diffuser with integrated exhaust tips in satin black finish and ‘TANK’ lettering to the bonnet and bootlid. Tank Stealth pack to include front grill, bonnet and side vents, mirror caps, tailgate finisher and ‘TANK’ lettering finished in satin black. 22" Satin black alloy wheels Sliding panoramic sunroof Privacy glass Autobiography colour coding STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity Front and rear parking assistance with reversing camera Auto dimming rear view mirror USB connectivity Heated seats DAB radio Adaptive air suspension Electric adjustable seats with memory Heated front screen Cruise control Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with LED front lighting Power boot Heated rear seats This stunning sport is presented in outstanding condition, having covered 27400 miles by its 1 private owner. Car comes complete with a service history and just had its annual service.