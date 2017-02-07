2014(64) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Auto

car description

Finished in Santorini black metallic and contrast Indus Silver roof with full Ebony oxford leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Sliding panoramic sunroof Contrast roof 22” Five split spoke alloy wheels Running boards Privacy glass Additional Land Rover rubber floor mats Mud flaps STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity Front and rear parking assistance with reversing camera DAB radio Electric adjustment seats with memory USB connectivity Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with LED signature lighting Adaptive suspension Cruise control Electric folding exterior mirrors Power boot operation Heated rear seats Auto dimming rear view mirror Heated front screen This stunning Range Rover Sport is presented in exceptional condition and has covered 36500 miles. Car comes complete with the balance of Land Rover’s manufacturer warranty until December 2017.