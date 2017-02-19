2014(64) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Auto

£57,995 57995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in fully colour coded Fuji white with full Ebony and Cirrus Oxford premium leather interior. OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR 23” Kahn RS600 satin black alloy wheels Stealth Pack to include Dynamic grill, Bonnet and side vents and Range Rover Lettering to bonnet and boot all in Gloss black Land Rover service plan Sliding Panoramic sunroof Running boards Adaptive headlights Santorini black contrast roof Privacy glass Homelink 60/40 folding rear seats with through load facility Autobiography extended colour coding Heated steering wheel Ambient interior mood lighting 20” Red brake calipers Grand black lacquer interior trim Rubber floor mats Extra large additional washer bottle STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity USB connectivity Front and rear parking assistance with reversing camera Heated front screen DAB radio Heated seats Voice control Heated rear seats Adaptive air suspension Auto boot lid Electric adjustable seats Cruise control Heated rear seats This stunning car is offered in exceptional condition throughout and has covered 20900 miles. Car comes complete with a full Land Rover main dealer service history, Land Rovers fre
2014 64 land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 hse automatic alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats leather privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof warranty hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
