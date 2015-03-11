2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto, 1 Owner, Full Land Rover Service History, 21inch Alloys , Deployable Side Steps, 7 Seats, Navigation, Bluetooth, Panoramic Opening Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Adaptive Cruise, Meridia

Sheffield £55,900 55900.00GBP
Sheffield,
South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
John Holland Winner of Dealer's Dealer of the Year at the National Car Dealer Awards 2014/15 is delighted to offer for sale this stunning Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Finished in Fuji White with Ebony and Ivory interior and Black Vaneer Finish. It has a huge level of specification to include 21inch Alloy Wheels , Deployable Side Steps, Third Row Seating - 7 Seats, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Panoramic Opening Sunroof, Park Sensors Front & Rear, Reverse Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated And Cooler Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Screen, DAB, Electric Seats with Driver Memory, Electric Tailgate, Meridian Signature Surround Sound and much more. The service history is Full Land Rover doneby the suppling dealer Guy Salmon Kent on 11/03/15 at 12232miles, 30/03/16 at 28042miles and 17/02/17 at 40364miles. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland was established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the uk so you can buy with confidence all vehicles
2014 land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 autobiography dynamic 5-door automatic 1-owner full service history 21inch alloy-wheels deployable side-steps 7-seater sat-nav bluetooth panoramic opening sunroof reverse camera adaptive cruise-control meridian signature surround sound white
