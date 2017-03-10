2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto, Third Row Seats, Panoramic Opening Glass Sunroof, 21inch Alloy Wheels, Rear Entertainment, Dual View Touchscreen, Navigation, Bluetooth, TV Receiver.

Sheffield £56,900 56900.00GBP
Sheffield,
South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
John Holland Sales Winner of Dealer's Dealer of the Year at the National Car Dealer Awards 2014/15 is delighted to offer for sale this outstanding Range Rover Sport Autobiography 7 Seater in the best colour combination available Santorini Black with Ebony Black Leather Interior and Dark Engine Turned Aluminium Trim Finisher. This car comes with a great level of specification which includes Third Row Seats, Panoramic Opening Glass Sunroof, 21inch Alloy Wheels, Rear Entertainment, Dual View Touchscreen, Navigation, Bluetooth, TV Receiver, Contrast Roof In Silver, Front and Rear Climate Control, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Screen, Heated Steering Wheel, Electric TowBar, Meridian Surround Sound, Red Brake Callipers, DAB, Aux and USB, Front Cooler Box, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Privacy Glass, Electric Folding Mirrors and much more. Supplied with 2 Keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the uk so you can buy
