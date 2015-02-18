2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto, 20 Inch Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Glass Sliding Sunroof, Sat Nav, Bluetooth, Reversing Camera, DAB Radio, Keyless, Heated Electric Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Full Land Rover History

Sheffield £45,990 45990.00GBP
Sheffield,
South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer this stunning Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE. Finished in the best colour combination on the market today of Corris Grey Metallic and complimented with Ivory Leather Upholstery, Ebony Dash Top and Carpets, Ivory Headlining and finished with Grand Black Interior Inlays. This stunning example comes with a huge specification to include, 20" Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Glass Sliding Sunroof, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, Reversing Camera, Multi-Function Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Electric Steering Column, Climate Control, DAB Radio with iPod Connection, Keyless, Heated Electric Front Seats with Drivers and Passenger Memory, Mood Lighting, Heated Rear Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Tailgate, Privacy Glass, Headlamp Wash, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, LED Day Time Running Lights plus much more. Also benefiting from a Full Land Rover Service History completed by Hunters Land Rover in Hampshire on 18/02/15 at 6739 Miles and Recently by Lloyds Land Rover Ripon on 19/04/17 at 18174 Miles. Supplied with 2 keys an
2014 land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 hse 5-door automatic 20 inch alloy-wheels panoramic glass sliding sunroof sat-nav bluetooth reversing camera dab radio keyless heated electric-seats rear seat full history grey cruise-control ipod leather metallic parking-sensor privacy-glass xenon hands-free mp3 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
