2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Auto

£53,995 53995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in premium Barolo black metallic and contrast Indus Silver roof with full Ivory Oxford leather interior. OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Land Rover service plan Sliding panoramic sunroof Third row seating (7 seats) Contrast roof 21” Gloss black Five split spoke alloy wheels Running boards Privacy glass Heated steering wheel 4 zone climate control 60/40 split folding rear seats with through load Premium paint finish Land Rover rubber floor mats STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity Front and rear parking assist with reversing camera DAB radio Electric adjustment seats with memory USB connectivity Bi Xenon headlights with LED signature lighting Adaptive air suspension Cruise control Electric folding exterior mirrors Power boot operation Heated rear seats Auto dimming rear view mirror Heated front screen This stunning Range Rover Sport is presented in exceptional condition and has covered 29300 miles by its 1 private owner. Car comes complete with a full Land Rover main dealer service history and the benefit of Land Rover’s free servicing until February 2019.
2014 land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 hse automatic alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control leather metallic privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof xenon hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
