2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic, 22 Inch Alloys, Deployable Side Steps, Panoramic Sliding Sunroof, Soft Close Doors, Bluetooth, Reversing Camera, Privacy, Full Land Rover History

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this outstanding Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic. Finished in Luxor Premium Metallic complimented with a Santorini Black Contrast Roof, Full Ebony Leather Upholstery, Cirrus Headlining and finished with Upgrade Grand Black Lacquer Interior Inlays. This stunning example comes with a huge specification to include 22" Alloy Wheels on Brand New Continental Tyres all round, Deployable Side Steps, Panoramic Glass Sliding Sunroof, HDD Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Soft Close Doors, Cooler Box, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, Reversing Camera, Multi-Function Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Electric Steering Column, DAB Radio, Heated Electric Front Seats with Drivers and Passenger Memory, Ambient Mood Lighting, Heated Rear Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Reversing Camera, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Tailgate, Privacy Glass, Headlamp Wash, Xenon Headlights, Illuminated Entry Guards, LED Day Time Running Lights Plus Much More. Also Benefiting From a Full Land Rover Service History completed exclusively by Duckworths Land Rover Boston on 14/08/15 at 16280