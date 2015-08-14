2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto, 22 Inch Alloys, Deployable Side Steps, Panoramic Sliding Sunroof, Sat Nav, Soft Close, Cooler Box, Bluetooth, Reversing Camera, Privacy, Full Land Rover History

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this outstanding Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic. Finished in the best colour combination on the market today of Luxor Premium Metallic complimented with a Contrast Roof, Ebony and Lunar Leather Upholstery, Cirrus Headlining and finished with Grand Black Lacquer Interior Inlays. This stunning example comes with a huge specification to include 22" Alloy Wheels, Deployable Side Steps, Panoramic Glass Sliding Sunroof, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Soft Close Doors, Cooler Box, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, Reversing Camera, Multi-Function Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Electric Steering Column, Climate Control, DAB Radio with iPod Connection, Heated Electric Front Seats with Drivers and Passenger Memory, Mood Lighting, Heated Rear Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Tailgate, Privacy Glass, Headlamp Wash, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, LED Day Time Running Lights Plus Much More. Also Benefiting From a Full Land Rover Service History completed Exclusively by Duckworths Land Rover Boston on 14/08/15 at 16280 Miles, 22/04/16 at