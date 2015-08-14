2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto, 22 Inch Alloys, Deployable Side Steps, Panoramic Sliding Sunroof, Sat Nav, Soft Close, Cooler Box, Bluetooth, Reversing Camera, Privacy, Full Land Rover History

Sheffield £47,900 47900.00GBP
Sheffield,
South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this outstanding Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic. Finished in the best colour combination on the market today of Luxor Premium Metallic complimented with a Contrast Roof, Ebony and Lunar Leather Upholstery, Cirrus Headlining and finished with Grand Black Lacquer Interior Inlays. This stunning example comes with a huge specification to include 22" Alloy Wheels, Deployable Side Steps, Panoramic Glass Sliding Sunroof, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Soft Close Doors, Cooler Box, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, Reversing Camera, Multi-Function Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Electric Steering Column, Climate Control, DAB Radio with iPod Connection, Heated Electric Front Seats with Drivers and Passenger Memory, Mood Lighting, Heated Rear Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Tailgate, Privacy Glass, Headlamp Wash, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, LED Day Time Running Lights Plus Much More. Also Benefiting From a Full Land Rover Service History completed Exclusively by Duckworths Land Rover Boston on 14/08/15 at 16280 Miles, 22/04/16 at
2014 land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 hse dynamic 5-door automatic 22 inch alloy-wheels deployable side-steps panoramic sliding sunroof sat-nav soft close cooler box bluetooth reversing camera privacy full history gold cruise-control ipod leather metallic parking-sensor privacy-glass xenon hands-free mp3 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
His road tests, which aired in Cleveland d...