2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 S/C Autobiography Dynamic Auto

car description

Finished in fully colour coded Causeway grey premium metallic with full two tone Ebony black and Lunar Oxford premium leather interior. OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Sliding Panoramic sunroof Stealth pack to include bonnet vents, wing vents, wheels and Range Rover branding all in Gloss black. Deployable side steps 22” Five split spoke alloy wheels Park assist Premium metallic paint finish Privacy glass Extended colour coding Through load STANDARD FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY 20” red brake calipers Auto high beam assist Front centre cooler compartment Seats with Autobiography pattern 18 way adjustable seats Heated and cooled climate seats Meridian premium 825w sound system Heated steering wheel Alston headlining Adaptive cruise control Configurable mood lighting Three zone climate control STANDARD FEATURES HDD touch screen satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity DAB radio USB audio connectivity Heated windscreen Reversing camera Front and rear parking assistance Adaptive air suspension Voice control Heated rear seats Electric folding exterior mirrors Electric adjustable memory seats This stunning 503bhp V8 Supercharger Sport is offered in excellent condition wi