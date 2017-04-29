Chadwell Heath POA 0GBP
Chadwell Heath,
Essex
United Kingdom
Full Lumma Design CLR RS Body Styling, Lumma 2 Tone Diamond Stitched Leather Trim, Push Button Start, Start / Stop System, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Adaptive Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Ambient Lighting, Power Tailgate, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Folding Mirrors, Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles and 22" Black Alloys. Full Land Rover Service History. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Tony 07956 564440 and he will be happy to help, We are very good buyers of all Range Rovers Especially those with Body Kit Styling Conversions by the likes of Kahn, Overfinch, Lumma, Hawke, Revere, Onyx, Aspire, Tank, Urban, Evolved, Exclusive, Stealth Pack, Ultimate Styling, Bespoke Bodykit etc So please give us a call if you are looking to sell your
2014 land-rover range-rover sport silver adjustable-suspension alloy-wheels bodykit cruise-control heated-seats leather push-button-start xenon 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
