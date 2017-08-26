2015(15) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 [306] Autobiography Dynamic Auto

£60,995 60995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in Mariana black premium metallic with full three tone Ebony, Cirrus and Lunar Oxford leather interior. OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Rear entertainment to include 2x rear monitors with separate integrated DVD players, games console, wireless headphones and remote control. Panoramic roof Land Rover service plan Deployable side steps 20 way electric adjustable seats with massage function 22” Five split spoke alloy wheels Dual view Infrared reflective windscreen Lane departure warning system Traffic recognition Adaptive headlights Three tone leather Premium paint finish Grand black veneer interior trim Full size spare wheel Indus silver contrast roof Auto dimming exterior mirrors 60/40 split folding rear seats with through load Privacy glass Additional extra large windscreen washer bottle STANDARD FEATURES FITTED TO THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY 20” red brake calipers Auto high beam assist Front centre cooler compartment Seats with Autobiography design Heated and cooled climate seats Autobiography colour coding Incontrol apps Meridian premium 825w sound system Heated steering wheel Adaptive cruise control STANDARD FEATURES HDD touch screen satellite navigation Bluetooth connectiv
2015 15 land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 306 autobiography dynamic automatic alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control dvd leather metallic privacy-glass sat-nav side-steps warranty hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
