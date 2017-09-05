2015(15) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 [306] Autobiography Dynamic Auto

car description

Finished in Mariana black premium metallic with full two - tone Ebony and Pimento Oxford leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR 22’’ 5 split spoke alloy wheels Automatic cruise control with queue assist Black styling pack to include mirror caps, front grill and rear bumper aperture finished in gloss black Infra – red reflective windscreen Privacy glass Sliding panoramic sunroof Extra - large windscreen washer bottle Grand black veneer and red keyline interior trim Dual view Premium paint finish Running boards Full size spare wheel Electric deployable towbar STANDARD FEATURES FITTED TO THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY 20” red brake calipers Auto high beam assist Front centre cooler compartment Seats with Autobiography design Heated and cooled climate seats Autobiography colour coding InControl apps Plus much more standard specification This stunning 306bhp Sport has a massive specification and is offered in superb condition with 29300 miles covered. Car comes complete with full Land Rover main dealer service history and has the balance of a Land Rover manufacturer warranty until March 2018.