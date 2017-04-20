2015(15) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 [306] KAHN LE Auto

£65,995 65995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in fully colour coded Santorini black metallic with full Kahn premium Perforated Fluted split Vesuvius orange leather interior. Extended Vesuvius leather stitched to doors OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR LE Kahn carbon composite bodystyling to include colour coded and redesigned front bumper and rear bumper with exposed Carbon Fibre. Bespoke 3D mesh front grille Stainless steel sports exhaust and satin black crosshair exhaust tips 23” Kahn RS600 Satin black alloy wheels Vented machined aluminium pedals Kahn premium leather interior Kahn tailored floor mats Kahn door aperture tread plates Vesuvius orange brake calipers Electric third row seating (7 seats) Sliding panoramic sunroof In control apps Grand black lacquer interior trim Black morzine headlining Privacy glass 60/40 split folding rear seats with through load STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity Front and rear parking assistance with reversing camera USB connectivity DAB radio Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with LED signature front lighting Heated front screen Heated seats Adaptive air suspension Cruise control Voice control Electric folding exterior mirrors Terrain respo
2015 15 land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 306 kahn le automatic alloy-wheels bluetooth carbon cruise-control heated-seats leather metallic privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof warranty xenon footballer hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
