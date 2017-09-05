2015(15) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 Autobiography Dynamic Auto

£57,995 57995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in Mariana black premium metallic with full Ebony and Pimento red Oxford leather interior. OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Land Rover service plan 22’’ 5 split spoke alloy wheels Infrared reflective windscreen Privacy glass Dual view Sliding panoramic sunroof Full size spare wheel Extra large additional windscreen washer bottle Grand black veneer interior trim Premium paint finish Running boards Electric deployable towbar Mud flaps STANDARD FEATURES FITTED TO THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY 20” red brake calipers Auto high beam assist Front centre cooler compartment Seats with Autobiography design 18 way electric adjustable seats Heated and cooled climate seats Autobiography colour coding Meridian premium 825w sound system Heated steering wheel Adaptive cruise control Configurable mood lighting STANDARD FEATURES HDD touch screen satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity DAB radio USB audio connectivity Heated windscreen Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with signature LED front lighting Reversing camera Front and rear parking assistance Adaptive air suspension Heated rear seats Electric folding exterior mirrors Voice control This stunning 306bhp Sport is offered in superb condition w
2015 15 land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 autobiography dynamic automatic alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control heated-windscreen leather metallic privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof tow-bar warranty xenon hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
