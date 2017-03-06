2015(15) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 Autobiography Dynamic Auto

car description

Finished in fully colour coded Fuji white, full two tone Ivory and Ebony black Oxford premium leather interior with contrast black piping OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Stealth pack to include front grill, side vents, bonnet vents, tailgate finisher, exterior mirror caps, wheels, exterior accents and Range Rover lettering all in Satin black. Darkened headlamps and tailights. Sliding Panoramic sunroof Santorini black contrast roof 22” Five split spoke alloy wheels Park assist Adaptive Bi Xenon headlights Two tone leather with contrast piping Privacy glass Full size spare wheel Additional large windscreen washer bottle STANDARD FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY 20” red brake calipers Auto high beam assist Front centre cooler compartment Seats with Autobiography pattern 18 way adjustable seats Extended leather Autobiography colour coding Heated and cooled climate seats Meridian premium 825w sound system Heated steering wheel Adaptive cruise control Configurable mood lighting Three zone climate control STANDARD FEATURES HDD touch screen satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity DAB radio USB connectivity Front and rear parking system with reversing camera Adaptive air sus