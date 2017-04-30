2015(15) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 Autobiography Dynamic Auto

£63,995 63995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in fully colour coded Santorini black metallic with full Ebony and Ivory perforated premium leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Factory rear entertainment to include 2 rear monitors, DVD playback, wireless headphones and remote control. Sliding panoramic roof Deployable side steps Stealth pack to include front grill, bonnet vents, side vents, front and rear lettering, tailgate finisher, wheels, front apron and rear diffuser all in Satin black. Also included is darkened headlights and tail lights. 22” five split spoke alloy wheels Winged headrests Full size spare wheel 60/40 with through load Privacy glass Two-tone leather interior Grand black lacquer interior trim STANDARD FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY 20” red brake calipers Front centre cooler compartment Seats with Autobiography pattern 18 way adjustable seats Autobiography colour coding Heated and cooled climate seats Meridian premium 825w sound system Heated steering wheel Alston headlining Adaptive cruise control Configurable mood lighting Three zone climate control STANDARD FEATURES HDD touch screen satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity DAB radio USB audio connectivity Heated windscr
2015 15 land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 autobiography dynamic automatic alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control dvd heated-windscreen leather metallic privacy-glass sat-nav side-steps warranty hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...