2015(15) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Auto

Finished in fully colour coded Yulong white metallic with full Ebony black Oxford leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR 22” Kahn RS600 alloy wheels in Satin black Land Rover service plan Fixed panoramic glass roof Privacy glass Grand black lacquer interior trim Santorini black contrast roof Autobiography colour coding STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity USB connectivity Front and rear parking assistance with reversing camera Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with LED front lighting Heated front screen DAB radio Heated seats Heated rear seats Adaptive air suspension Auto boot lid Electric adjustable memory seats Cruise control Electric folding exterior mirrors Voice control This stunning 306bhp Range Rover Sport is offered in exceptional condition throughout and has covered 22000 miles. Car comes complete with a full Land Rover main dealer service history, the reassurance of Land Rovers manufacturer unlimited mileage warranty until April 2018 and the benefit of Land Rover’s service plan until April 2020