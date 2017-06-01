2015(15) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 Kahn LE Auto

car description

Finished in fully colour coded Aruba metallic with full Ivory Oxford leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR LE Kahn carbon composite bodykit to include colour coded and redesigned front bumper, rear bumper and front grille with contrast silver accents. Stainless steel quad exhaust system Satin black quad crosshair exhaust tips 22" 600LE shadow chrome alloy wheels Black styling pack to include bonnet vents, side vents and Land Rover lettering all finished in gloss black. Full colour coding Privacy glass Configurable mood lighting 60/40 through load facility STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity USB connectivity Front and rear parking assistance with reversing camera Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with LED front lighting Heated front screen DAB radio Heated seats Heated rear seats Adaptive air suspension Auto boot lid Electric adjustable memory seats Cruise control Electric folding exterior mirrors Voice control Front fog lights This stunning Sport is offered in exceptional condition throughout and has covered only 15000 miles by its 1 private owner. Finished in stunning Aruba metallic, this colour could be described as pale gold