2015(15) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 SVR Auto

car description

Finished in Estoril blue premium metallic, full Ebony Oxford perforated leather interior with contrast silver piping. OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Meridian Signature Reference 1700W surround sound system to include 23 Speakers with 4 loudspeakers integrated into the headlining and 22 channels with a dual channel sub woofer £4000 option. Digital TV Privacy glass 21” 5 split spoke Gloss black alloy wheels Blind spot monitoring FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO THE SVR 20” Blue Brembo brake callipers bright finish quad tailpipes Oxford perforated leather with exclusive SVR pattern 16 way SVR sports powered seats with memory SVR aerodynamic bodystyling to include unique bonnet and fender grills, front bumper, rear diffuser and mirror caps in Gloss black Switchable active sports exhaust Noble plated paddle shifters Sports stainless steel pedals Illuminated door tread plates SVR premium front and rear carpet mats STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD navigation Bluetooth connectivity DAB radio Heated seats Automatic Bi Xenon headlights Heated front screen Adaptive air suspension Front and rear parking assistance with reversing camera USB audio connectivity Electric adjustable memory seats plus