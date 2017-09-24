2015(15) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 SVR Auto

car description

Finished in Estoril blue metallic, full Ebony Oxford perforated leather interior with contrast silver piping. OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Meridian Signature Reference 1700W surround sound system to include 23 speakers with 4 loudspeakers integrated into the headlining and 22 channels with a dual channel sub woofer (£4000 option). Digital TV Privacy glass 21” 5 split spoke Gloss black alloy wheels Blind spot monitoring FEATURES FITTED TO THE SVR 20” Blue Brembo brake callipers Bright finish quad tailpipes Oxford perforated leather with exclusive SVR pattern 16 way SVR sports powered seats with memory SVR aerodynamic bodystyling to include unique bonnet and fender grills, front bumper, rear diffuser and mirror caps in Gloss black. Switchable active sports exhaust Noble plated paddle shifters Sports stainless steel pedals Illuminated door tread plates Premium front and rear carpet mats STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD navigation Bluetooth connectivity Front and rear parking assistance with reversing camera USB connecitvity DAB radio Power operated boot Keyless go and ignition Heated seats Heated front screen Adpative air suspension Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with LED sig