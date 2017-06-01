2015(15) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 SVR Overfinch Auto

£119,995 119995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in Fuji white with full Ebony and Cirrus unique Overfinch leather interior. OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Full bespoke Overfinch bodystyling to include Carbon Fibre front and rear bumpers, Carbon fibre spoiler, polished cast tailpipes and ‘Overfinch’ knurled black lettering, Overfinch Carbon Fibre signature front grill 22" Forged Lightweight Leggero alloy wheels in Santorini Black Full Overfinch leather Carbon Fibre Overfinch branded interior trim Overfinch tailored floor mats Sliding panoramic sunroof Deployable side steps Privacy glass Adaptive Bi Xenon headlights Contrast Santorini black roof Tracking system Infrared reflective windscreen Lane departure warning system Head up display Traffic sign recognition Park assist Twin blade sun visors Large additional washer tank STANDARD FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO THE SVR 20” Blue Brembo brake callipers 16 way SVR sports powered seats with memory Mirror caps in Gloss black Switchable active sports exhaust Noble plated paddle shifters Stainless steel finish pedals STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity Heated seats USB connectivity Adaptive air suspension Reversing camera Heated front scr
2015 15 land-rover range-rover sport 5000cc v8 svr overfinch automatic alloy-wheels bluetooth carbon heated-seats leather lightweight privacy-glass sat-nav side-steps sunroof supercharge tracker warranty xenon footballer hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british range rover
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...