2015(64) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic [7 Seat] Auto

£57,995 57995.00GBP


United Kingdom

£57,995
Finished in fully colour coded Fuji white with full Ebony Oxford leather interior. OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR 22” Kahn RS600 Satin black alloy wheels Full Autobiography extended colour coding Contrast black roof Land Rover service plan Deployable side steps Soft close doors Electric third row seating (7 seats) Privacy glass Front and rear mud flaps Satin black front and rear Range Rover lettering 60/40 split folding rear seats Ebony Morzine headlining Grand black veneer interior STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity Front and rear parking assist with revering camera DAB radio Power operated tailgate USB audio interface Electric adjustment seats with memory Torque vectoring Electric folding heated exterior mirrors with approach lamps Terrain Response 2 Heated seats Adaptive air suspension Cruise control Illumined aluminium tread plates Heated rear seats Tyre pressure monitoring system Heated front screen Bright finish pedals This stunning Range Rover Sport is offered in exceptional condition and has covered only 19900 miles. Car comes complete with a full Land Rover main dealer service history and the balance of Land Rovers manufact

2015 64 land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 hse dynamic 7-seater automatic alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats leather privacy-glass sat-nav side-steps warranty hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover

  • Ad ID
    8815
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2015
