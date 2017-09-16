2015(65) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 [306] Autobiography Overfinch Auto

car description

Finished in fully colour coded Fuji white with full Ebony black, Lunar and Cirrus Oxford premium leather interior. OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Full factory bespoke Overfinch bodystyling to include exclusive Carbon Fibre bumpers and spoiler, Overfinch stainless steel exhaust tips, LED daytime running lights and black Overfinch front and rear branding. 23” unique Overfinch Xenon Diamond turned alloy wheels Overfinch deep pile floor mats Factory fitted rear seat entertainment to include monitors, wireless headphones, navigation summary and remote control 3 tone leather interior Privacy glass Sliding Panoramic sunroof Head up display Contrast Santorini black roof Park assist Soft close doors Winged head rests Incontrol apps 60/40 split folding rear seats with through load Infrared reflective windscreen and extra large additional windscreen washer bottle. STANDARD FEATURES FITTED TO THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY 20” red brake calipers Auto high beam assist Front centre cooler compartment Seats with Autobiography design 18 way adjustable seats Heated and cooled climate seats Autobiography colour coding Meridian premium 825w sound system Heated steering wheel Adaptive cruise control Configur