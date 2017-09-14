2015(65) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE Dynamic Auto

£54,995 54995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in Loire blue with full Ebony and Ivory Oxford leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Stealth pack to include front grill, bonnet vents, side vents, lettering, rear diffuser, front apron, 21" 9 spoke alloy wheels, mirror caps and tailgate finisher all in satin black. Also included in the pack are darkened headlights and tail lights Factory fitted rear seat entertainment to include rear monitors, wireless headphones and remote control and navigation summary Auto high beam assist Adaptive headlights Red brake calipers Infrared reflective windscreen Meridian 825w premium sound system 60/40 split folding rear seats with through load Autobiography colour coding Grand black veneer interior trim Privacy glass Panoramic sunroof STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity Front and rear parking assistance Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with LED front lighting DAB radio Heated seats Heated rear seats Adaptive air suspension Power operated boot Terrain response 2 Bright finish pedals Electric adjustable seats with memory Illuminated door entry guards Rear camera wash system Electric folding exterior mirrors This stunning 306bhp Dynamic
