2015(65) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography Dynamic Auto

£63,995 63995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in Fuji white with full Ivory Oxford leather interior. OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR 22” Five split spoke stealth finish alloy wheels Panoramic roof Contrast Santorini black roof Privacy glass Electric deployable tow bar Stainless steel boot tread plates Upgraded Range Rover illuminated tread plates Additional Autobiography premium floor mats STANDARD FEATURES FITTED TO THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY 20” red brake calipers Auto high beam assist Front centre cooler compartment Seats with Autobiography design 18 way adjustable seats Autobiography colour coding Heated and cooled climate seats Meridian premium 825w sound system Heated steering wheel Adaptive cruise control Configurable mood lighting STANDARD FEATURES HDD touch screen satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity DAB radio USB audio connectivity Heated windscreen Automatic Bi Xenon headlights Reversing camera Front and rear parking assistance Adaptive air suspension Heated rear seats Electric folding exterior mirrors Rear camera wash system Electric adjustable memory seats This stunning 306bhp sport is presented in superb condition with 23000 miles covered. Car comes complete with a full service history and the balance
2015 65 land-rover range-rover sport 4400cc sdv8 autobiography dynamic automatic alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control fsh heated-windscreen leather privacy-glass sat-nav tow-bar warranty xenon hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
