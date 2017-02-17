2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto [7 seat], Pan Roof, Colour Coded, Stealth Pack in Satin Black, Head Up Display, 7 Seater, Sat Nav, Bluetooth, 1 Owner, Stunning

Sheffield £61,900 61900.00GBP
Sheffield,
South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
John Holland Winner of Dealer's Dealer of the Year at the National Car Dealer Awards 2014/15 is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented one owner from new Range Rover 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic 7 Seater. Finished in Yulong White Metallic with a Santorini Black Contrast Roof complimented with Espresso and Almond Leather Upholstery, Ivory Headlining and Finished with Shadow Veneer Interior Inlays. This stunning example comes with a huge specification to include 7 seats, 21" Satin Black Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Glass Roof, Lower Doors and Bumpers fully Colour Coded, Stealth Pack in Satin Black, Head Up Display, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Reversing Camera, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise control, Paddle Shift, Electric Steering Column, DAB Radio with iPod Connection and Meridian Sound, Dual Climate Control, Third Row Seating, Heated Electric Front Seats with Drivers and Passenger Memory, Heated Rear Seats, Keyless, Privacy, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Tail Gate, Rear Spoiler, Headlamp Wash, Heated Screen, Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Auto Lights Plus much more. Also Benefiting from a Full Land Rover Service History comple
2015 land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 306 hse dynamic 5-door automatic 7-seater pan roof colour coded stealth pack in satblack head up display sat-nav bluetooth 1-owner black alloy-wheels cruise-control ipod leather metallic xenon hands-free mp3 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...