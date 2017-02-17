2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto [7 seat], Pan Roof, Colour Coded, Stealth Pack in Satin Black, Head Up Display, 7 Seater, Sat Nav, Bluetooth, 1 Owner, Stunning

car description

John Holland Winner of Dealer's Dealer of the Year at the National Car Dealer Awards 2014/15 is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented one owner from new Range Rover 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic 7 Seater. Finished in Yulong White Metallic with a Santorini Black Contrast Roof complimented with Espresso and Almond Leather Upholstery, Ivory Headlining and Finished with Shadow Veneer Interior Inlays. This stunning example comes with a huge specification to include 7 seats, 21" Satin Black Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Glass Roof, Lower Doors and Bumpers fully Colour Coded, Stealth Pack in Satin Black, Head Up Display, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Reversing Camera, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise control, Paddle Shift, Electric Steering Column, DAB Radio with iPod Connection and Meridian Sound, Dual Climate Control, Third Row Seating, Heated Electric Front Seats with Drivers and Passenger Memory, Heated Rear Seats, Keyless, Privacy, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Tail Gate, Rear Spoiler, Headlamp Wash, Heated Screen, Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Auto Lights Plus much more. Also Benefiting from a Full Land Rover Service History comple