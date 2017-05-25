2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 [306] Overfinch Auto

£79,995 79995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in Santorini black metallic with full Ebony and Ivory premium leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Sliding panoramic glass roof 23” Xenon diamond turned Overfinch wheels Full Overfinch bodystyling to include Carbon Fibre front and rear bumper, Carbon fibre spoiler polished cast tailpipes and ‘Overfinch’ knurled black lettering. Factory fitted rear seat entertainment to include rear monitors, 2x wireless headphones front media display and remote control. Full front end 3M paint protection film Head up display Fixed side steps Tracking system Extended grand piano black lacquer Park assist Dual view touchscreen Additional large washer bottle Two-tone premium leather interior with contrast seat piping STANDARD FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY 20” Red brake calipers Auto high beam assist Centre console cool box Winged headrests Autobiography patterned seats 18-way electric ajustable seats with memory Extended leather interior Autobiography colour coding Heated and cooled climate seats Meridian 825w premium surround sound system Heated steering wheel Adaptive cruise control Configurable mood lighting 3 zone climate control STANDARD FEATURES HDD touch scre
2015 land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 306 overfinch automatic bluetooth carbon cruise-control leather metallic sat-nav side-steps tracker warranty xenon footballer hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
