2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 S/C SVR, 22 Inch 10 Split Spoke Alloys, Deployable Side Steps, Sliding Glass Panoramic Sunroof, Contrast Roof, Privacy Glass, Meridian Sound, Adaptive Cruise, Sports Exhaust

John Holland Winner of Dealer's Dealer of the Year at the National Car Dealer Awards 2014/15 is delighted to offer this stunning very rare Range Rover Sport SVR. Finished in the must have colour for this special edition of Corris Grey with Santorini Black Contrast Roof Complimented with Duo Tone Ebony and Cirrus Perforated SVR Leather Sports Upholstery, Ebony Alcantara Headlining and Finished with Dark Engine Turned Aluminium Interior Inlays. Specification includes Upgraded 22" 10 Split Spoke Alloy Wheels, Deployable Side Steps, Glass Panoramic Sunroof. HDD Touch Screen Premium Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, Privacy Glass, Brake Calipers in Estoril, Illuminated Entry Guards, Meridian Sound, DAB Radio, Switchable Sports Exhaust, Heated Multi-Function Duo Tone Steering Wheel with Paddle Shift, Heated Front and Rear Seats, 4 Zone Climate Control, 16 Way Electric Front Seats with Drivers and Passenger Memory, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Front and Rear Parking with Reversing Camera, Keyless, Configurable Mood Lighting, Power Tailgate, Electric Folding Exterior Door Mirrors, Xenon Headlights with Wash, LED Signature Running Lights and much more. Suppl