2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 S/C SVR 5dr Auto, 22 Inch Alloys, Estoril Blue Brake Calipers, Glass Panoramic Sunroof. Sat Nav, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise, Rear Camera, Switchable Sports Exhaust, Electric Seats, Stunning

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer this stunning and very rare Range Rover Sport SVR. Finished in the must have colour for this special edition of Estoril Blue Metallic Complimented with Ebony Perforated SVR Leather Sports Upholstery, Ebony Alcantara Headlining and Finished with Dark Engine Turned Aluminium Interior Inlays. Specification includes Upgraded 22" 10 Split Spoke Alloy Wheels with Brake Calipers in Estoril, Glass Panoramic Sunroof. HDD Touch Screen Premium Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, Illuminated Entry Guards, Meridian Sound, DAB Radio, Switchable Sports Exhaust, Heated Multi-Function Leather Steering Wheel with Paddle Shift, Heated Front and Rear Seats, 4 Zone Climate Control, 16 Way Electric Front Seats with Drivers and Passenger Memory, Adaptive Cruise Control, Queue Assist, Climate Control, Front and Rear Parking with Reversing Camera, Keyless, Configurable Mood Lighting, Power Tailgate, Electric Folding Exterior Door Mirrors, Xenon Headlights with Wash, LED Signature Running Lights plus much more. Supplied with 2 keys and all original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland Sales has been establish