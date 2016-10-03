2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Range Rover Sport 3.0 Dynamic 22" Alloy Wheels, Sliding Panoramic Glass Roof, HDD Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, Reversing Camera

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer this beautifully presented Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE Dynamic. Finished in the best colour combination on the market today of Santorini Black with Ivory Leather Upholstery and Piano Black Interior Inlays. This stunning example comes with a huge specification to include, 22" Alloy Wheels, Sliding Panoramic Glass Roof, HDD Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, Reversing Camera, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Keyless Entry and Start, DAB Radio, Heated Electric Front Seats with Drivers and Passenger Memory, Rear Spoiler, Privacy Glass, Electric Folding Mirrors, Heated Screen, Illuminated Entry Guards, Heated Rear Seats, Electric Tailgate and Headlamp Wash, Xenon Headlights, Daytime LED Running Lights and much more. Supplied by Guy Salmon Land Rover Sheffield and serviced by them as well on 3/10/16 at 13037 miles the vehicle is supplied in outstanding condition with 2 keys and all it original owners Manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of se