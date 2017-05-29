2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE Auto [7 Seat]

car description

Finished in fully colour coded Corris grey metallic, full Cirrus Oxford leather interior with contrast black piping. OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Brand new 23” Overfinch Xenon alloy wheels in Gloss black with brand new tyres Stealth pack to include front grill, side vents, bonnet vents, tailgate finisher, lettering, front apron and rear diffuser all finished in gloss black. Privacy glass Third row seating (7 seats) Autobiography extended colour coding Front cooler compartment Through load STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity USB connectivity Front and rear parking assistance with reversing camera Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with LED front lighting Heated front screen DAB radio Heated seats Heated rear seats Adaptive air suspension Auto boot lid Electric adjustable memory seats Cruise control Electric folding exterior mirrors Auto dimming rear view mirror Voice control This stunning 306bhp Range Rover Sport is offered in exceptional condition throughout and has covered 24100 miles. Car comes complete with a Land Rover main dealer service history and the reassurance of Land Rover manufacturer unlimited mileage warranty until March 2