2016(16) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE Auto

£59,995 59995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in Corris grey metallic with full Ebony Oxford leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Land Rover service plan Panoramic sunroof 22” Five split spoke alloy wheels Running boards Autobiography colour coding Privacy glass Full size spare wheel Additional Land Rover rubber floor mats Extra large additional windscreen washer bottle Mud flaps STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity USB connectivity Front and rear parking assistance with reversing camera Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with LED front lighting Heated front screen DAB radio Heated seats Heated rear seats Adaptive air suspension Cruise control Front fog lights Rear camera wash system Power boot Electric adjustable seats with memory This stunning 306bhp Sport is offered in exceptional condition throughout and has covered only 16800 miles. Car comes complete with a full Land Rover main dealer service history, Land Rover free servicing until March 2021 and the reassurance of a Land Rover manufacturer unlimited mileage warranty until March 2019.
2016 16 land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 306 hse automatic alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats leather metallic privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof warranty xenon hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
