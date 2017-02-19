2016(16) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 Autobiography Dynamic Auto

car description

Finished in fully colour coded Yulong white metallic with full Ebony black Oxford premium leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Stealth pack to include front grill, side vents, bonnet vents, tailgate finisher, exterior mirror caps, wheels, exterior accents and Range Rover lettering all in Satin black and rear darkened headlamps. Sliding Panoramic sunroof Santorini black contrast roof Deployable side steps 22” Five split spoke alloy wheels Privacy glass Grand black lacquer interior trim Rear load space tread plate finisher STANDARD FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY 20” red brake calipers Auto high beam assist Front centre cooler compartment Seats with Autobiography pattern 18 way adjustable seats Autobiography colour coding Heated and cooled climate seats Meridian premium 825w sound system Heated steering wheel Land Rover incontrol apps Wi-Fi hot spot Alston headlining Adaptive cruise control Configurable mood lighting Three zone climate control STANDARD FEATURES HDD touch screen satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity DAB radio USB connectivity Front and rear parking assistance with reverse camera Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with LED signature front ligh