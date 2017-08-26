2016(16) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic Auto

£59,995 59995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in Waitomo grey premium metallic with full Ebony Oxford leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Stealth pack to include front grill, bonnet vents, side vents, lettering, rear diffuser, front apron, wheels, mirror caps and tailgate finisher all in satin black and darkened headlights and tail lights. Panoramic roof Premium paint finish Heated steering wheel Privacy glass Auto beam assist 21" 9 spoke alloy wheels Extra large additional windscreen washer bottle Full size spare wheel STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity Front and rear parking assistance Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with LED front lighting DAB radio Heated seats Heated rear seats Illuminated door entry guards Adaptive air suspension Power operated boot Electric adjustable seats with memory Cruise control Rear camera wash system Electric folding exterior mirrors This stunning 306bhp Dynamic Sport is offered in exceptional condition throughout and has covered 13000 miles by its 1 private owner. Car comes with full Land Rover main dealer service history and the balance of a Land Rover manufacturer warranty until May 2019.
2016 16 land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 hse dynamic automatic alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats leather metallic privacy-glass sat-nav warranty xenon hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
