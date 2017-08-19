2016(16) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 SVR Auto

car description

Finished in Santorini black metallic with full Cirrus and Ebony Oxford premium leather interior. OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR 22” Five split alloy wheels Sliding panoramic sunroof Privacy glass Adaptive headlights Soft close doors Carbon fibre interior trim Additional large washer bottle Land Rover service plan STANDARD FEATURES FITTED TO THE SVR 20” Blue Brembo brake callipers Bright finish quad tailpipes Oxford perforated leather with exclusive SVR pattern 16 way SVR sports powered seats with memory SVR aerodynamic bodystyling to include unique bonnet and fender grills, front bumper and rear diffuser. Switchable active sports exhaust Noble plated paddle shifters Black Range Rover lettering Alston headlining Adaptive cruise control Meridian 825w sound system Stainless steel finish pedals and premium front and rear carpet mats STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity Heated seats Front and rear parking assistance with reversing camera Heated front screen Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with signature LED front lighting DAB radio USB audio connectivity Heated rear seats Adaptive air suspension Power operated boot Incontrol apps Wi-Fi hot s