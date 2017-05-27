2016 (16) LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT PETROL Estate 5.0 V8 SVR 5DR Automatic

Preston £94,995 94995.00GBP
Wyder Court, Millennium City Park
Preston, PR2 5BW, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Please note this vehicle has just arrived into AMARI Stock, listing is yet to be updated.
DESCRIPTION
AMARI is delighted to offer you this thrilling Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR, which is a 2016 / 16 Registered Example, Presented to you in Estoril Blue with Ebony / Cirrus interior. Having covered only 10,288 Miles by 1 Owner.
EXTERIOR
This is presented to you in the stunning Premium Metallic Estoril Blue which is undoubtedly the SVR colour! Which is in a immaculate condition all around.
INTERIOR
The contrasting interior is upholstered in Ebony / Cirrus throughout the Perforated Leather Seats with SVR Pattern. Also in an immaculate condition as you would expect from a vehicle of this low mileage.
SPECIFICATION
The already huge specification of the Range Rover Sport SVR is enhanced by the following options:
Cirrus Headliner
Head Up Display
Adaptive Xenon Headlamps with LED Signature
Estoril Blue Premium Metallic
22" 9.5 Style 6 SVR Alloy Wheels
Ambient Lighting Premium
Headlining Suede Cloth
DAB Digital Audio Broadcasting
Rear View Camera
Front and Rear Heated Seats
Special Edition Pack
Terrain Response 2
Privacy Glass
The first MOT is not yet due until the 29th June 2019
The car sits on Continental Conti Sport Contact all around
Front and Rear: 295 x 40 x R22 Y XL
Tyre treads are:
Front Right: 6mm
Front Left: 6mm
Rear Right: 5mm
Rear Left: 5mm
We have the original Owner Pack containing the Owner Manual, and other reference material, as well as 2 Keys.
To arrange a viewing, please contact our team on 01772 663777.
Viewing strictly by appointment.
Prior to offering for sale, all cars are subject to the AMARI Inspection, a stringent 170 point investigation of the car cosmetically, electrically and mechanically.
Our resident master technicians attend to all issues prior to offering the car for sale, using the very latest and best diagnostic equipment, state of the art tools and methods.
Our highly qualified master technicians can carry out servicing on all road cars, from the standard family hatch back to the latest Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin... We are the only independent dealer with full Ferrari SDX Diagnostics and the Lamborghini LARAS Diagnostics systems.
Our fully equipped workshop enables us to attend to any electrical, and mechanical issues, from intricate electrical repairs and renewals, to brake disc Skimming and air conditioning recharging.
Before collection all cars go through our exhaustive detailing process (can take up to three days) using only the worlds finest Swissvax products, carried out by our professional certified Swissvax trained technicians, covering every aspect of the car inside and out.
Collection and delivery throughout the UK can be offered through the most reputable manufacturer championed company who use only the very latest covered car transporters with extensive experience of transporting cars across the world.
Vehicles are supplied with a three month warranty *Exclusions Apply.
We offer part exchange and finance facility on most cars.
AMARI Lifestyle Limited T/As AMARI SuperCars is authorised & Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (663066)
