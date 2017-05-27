2016 (16) LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT PETROL Estate 5.0 V8 SVR 5DR Automatic

car description

DESCRIPTION

AMARI is delighted to offer you this thrilling Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR, which is a 2016 / 16 Registered Example, Presented to you in Estoril Blue with Ebony / Cirrus interior. Having covered only 10,288 Miles by 1 Owner.



EXTERIOR

This is presented to you in the stunning Premium Metallic Estoril Blue which is undoubtedly the SVR colour! Which is in a immaculate condition all around.



INTERIOR

The contrasting interior is upholstered in Ebony / Cirrus throughout the Perforated Leather Seats with SVR Pattern. Also in an immaculate condition as you would expect from a vehicle of this low mileage.



SPECIFICATION

The already huge specification of the Range Rover Sport SVR is enhanced by the following options:



Cirrus Headliner

Head Up Display

Adaptive Xenon Headlamps with LED Signature

Estoril Blue Premium Metallic

22" 9.5 Style 6 SVR Alloy Wheels

Ambient Lighting Premium

Headlining Suede Cloth

DAB Digital Audio Broadcasting

Rear View Camera

Front and Rear Heated Seats

Special Edition Pack

Terrain Response 2

Privacy Glass



The first MOT is not yet due until the 29th June 2019



The car sits on Continental Conti Sport Contact all around



Front and Rear: 295 x 40 x R22 Y XL



Tyre treads are:

Front Right: 6mm

Front Left: 6mm

Rear Right: 5mm

Rear Left: 5mm



We have the original Owner Pack containing the Owner Manual, and other reference material, as well as 2 Keys.



